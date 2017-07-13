This photo originally published Sept. 21, 1964.
July 13, 2017 1:28 PM

Time capsule: Tulip tree saved for new KCK library

The Star

Originally published Sept. 21, 1964

“To be preserved and included into the landscaping theme for the new Kansas City, Kansas, library building is this large tulip tree, a variety of the Southern magnolia. It stands within a few feet of the sidewalk on the Minnesota Avenue side of Huron park and has delighted passersby each spring for many years with its large, tulip-shaped flowers, colored a delicate pink. While a second, smaller tree to the west had to be destroyed, the contractor, Bob Eldridge, has placed a wire fence around this one and thinks it can be spared, although his earth moving machinery must work in close proximity.”

