Time Capsule: Building Kansas City’s Union Station

This undated photo from The Star’s archives shows Union Station under construction.
Construction on the beautiful beaux-arts structure, designed by architect Jarvis Hunt, started in 1911. The first train pulled into the station in the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 1914.
The station fell into serious disrepair as the 20th century saw massive change in Americans’ travel patterns. Voters in Missouri and Kansas approved a one-eighth-cent sales tax to renovate and restore the station in 1996. It was the area’s first tax to cross the state line.
