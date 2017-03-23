Time Capsule: Saddling up to celebrate Kansas’ 100th birthday

Originally published on June 18, 1961
“The largest parade in Bonner Springs history highlighted activities yesterday celebrating the Kansas centennial. About 1,000 persons watched as 40 floats, 150 horseback riders, and marching units paraded through the streets. On horseback were members of four riding clubs and men who participated in a rodeo there last night. Floats were made up by merchants and community organizations. Winners with the three best floats and the three best downtown window decorations will be announced this afternoon at the rodeo.”
Comments