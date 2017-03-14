Time Capsule: KC Philharmonic orchestra fan shows off her collection

Originally published June 19, 1957
“One of the most faithful of the Philharmonic orchestra fans over the years has been Mrs. N.T. Veatch. Here she is sitting amidst her dozens of orchestra programs she has saved, and is holding the treasured copy of the first program, given November 28, 1933. Her favorite music is orchestra music, and her favorite composer is Rachmaninoff, she said. She has a big collection of musical recordings and considers herself a listener rather than performer. She plays the piano a bit for her own entertainment.”
