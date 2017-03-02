Eyewitness

Time capsule: Female accountant paves the way for others

Originally published Sept. 2, 1969

Original caption: “Working up through the ranks, Miss Mary J. McCann has become a partner of an international accounting firm.”

The accompanying story noted that McCann was a past president of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and co-founder of Kansas City chapter of the American Society of Women Accountants.

“This is a field requiring technical competence,” Miss McCann said in her office at Touche Ross & Co. “Women have to work their way through on the basis of their own merits. They must make the most of their opportunities. When a breakthrough comes for one woman, it may help others.”

