Time capsule: President Harry S. Truman at work

Originally published June 28, 1945
“Back to familiar corridors for some official business: President Truman striding along the corridor of the United States courthouse to reach his suite on the sixth floor to sandwich in a few hours of work between homecoming celebrations and receptions. At the left in the picture is Fred A. Canfil, United States marshal, and longtime friend of the chief executive, directing the president to an elevator that had been awaiting the party. Bringing up the rear are three secret service agents who established a guard around the sixth-floor quarters. The president had occupied the same suite while a United States senator and later during his short term as vice president.”
