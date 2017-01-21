Time capsule: World War II torpedo boat

Originally published on Aug. 22, 1943
“A glimpse of the bridge of the British Motor Torpedo boat 117, taken from a launch in the North Sea just after the 117 had completed her foray under the muzzles of German coastal batteries in Holland. At left is Marcel Wallenstein, The Star’s London correspondent, who was on the little warship as an observer and to savor the thrills of action in the North Sea. In the center is the 117’s Captain, Lieut. Don Bradford, D.S.C., and at the right, the ship’s radio officer, Markham, who, Wallenstein says, ‘just came along for the ride.’”
