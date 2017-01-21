Eyewitness

January 21, 2017 11:20 AM

Time capsule: World War II torpedo boat

Eyewitness

A daily dose of visual journalism, photography and video

The Star

Originally published on Aug. 22, 1943

“A glimpse of the bridge of the British Motor Torpedo boat 117, taken from a launch in the North Sea just after the 117 had completed her foray under the muzzles of German coastal batteries in Holland. At left is Marcel Wallenstein, The Star’s London correspondent, who was on the little warship as an observer and to savor the thrills of action in the North Sea. In the center is the 117’s Captain, Lieut. Don Bradford, D.S.C., and at the right, the ship’s radio officer, Markham, who, Wallenstein says, ‘just came along for the ride.’”

Related content

Eyewitness

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cheerleaders help deliver wedding proposal to their coach

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos