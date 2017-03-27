Broken water main halts Kansas City streetcars; intersection was awash

The Kansas City streetcar announced Monday afternoon it had suspended service temporarily, after a water main dating from 1886 broke at 16th and Baltimore streets.
The KC Streetcar Authority announced the stoppage in a tweet posted at 3:45 p.m. Water from the broken main flooded the area where the streetcar passes through on Main Street.
RIDER ALERT #kcstreetcar service currently suspended due to water main break at 16th&Main pic.twitter.com/PurbVJ4S87— KC Streetcar (@kcstreetcar) March 27, 2017
This is nuts. https://t.co/rtX4ghebqT pic.twitter.com/64iqJmhgx9— Darren McClung (@kcconejito) March 27, 2017
Part of downtown’s 130-year-old water and sewer main infrastructure was replaced before streetcar rail tracks were installed on Main Street and in River Market in 2015. But this particular 10-inch main at 16th and Baltimore was a block away from the route and has not yet been replaced.
Kip Peterson, communications manager with Kansas City Water Services, said the water was shut off at the break and the heavy flow stopped sometime after 4 p.m. But debris still littered the streetcar route at 5 p.m. The Streetcar Authority said it did not know when service would resume. The Streetcar Authority provides regular updates on service disruptions, and service resumptions, on Twitter, @kcstreetcar.
Peterson said crews would start repairs soon on the broken section of pipe. He said the valves near the break worked, and no customer was left without water as a result of the break. The water department also provides updates on Twitter, @KCMOwater.
