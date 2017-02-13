Rock thrown at Kansas City streetcar damages window

Someone allegedly threw a large rock at a downtown Kansas City streetcar Monday afternoon near Eighth and Main streets, which broke a window and left the streetcar system with only two operating vehicles for a few hours.
Streetcar Authority spokeswoman Donna Mandelbaum said police were investigating, but information was not immediately available from police.
The streetcar was taken back to the maintenance facility. For about two hours, Mandelbaum said, the streetcar system was down to just two vehicles in operation.
About 4:15 p.m., a third streetcar was put back into operation. The system usually operates with three vehicles, and the fourth is a spare.
No one was injured in the incident.
