Trial ordered in 2016 rape and murder of Overland Park woman

A Johnson County judge on Monday ordered an Ottawa, Kan., man to stand trial for the 2016 killing of an Overland Park woman.
Korrey Raine White Rinke is charged with capital murder and faces a potential death sentence for the killing of 46-year-old Julianna Pappas.
Rinke, 24, is also charged with rape.
After hearing testimony at Monday's preliminary hearing, District Judge Timothy McCarthy ruled that there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial.
Arraignment for Rinke was scheduled for Aug. 2.
Pappas was reported missing on Aug. 23, 2016, and her body was found in a wooded area in Overland Park about a week later.
Overland Park detectives later questioned Rinke, who allegedly admitted to raping and killing her, according to court documents.
Under Kansas law, capital murder carries possible sentences of death or life in prison without parole.
Prosecutors do not have to declare if they will seek the death penalty until after arraignment.
Comments