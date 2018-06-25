Independence teen charged with murder in shooting of driver who nearly backed over him

A teen who allegedly shot a driver who nearly backed over him at an Independence gas station over the weekend has been charged with murder.

The Jackson County prosecutor charged 19-year-old Marc A. Barron of Independence with one count of second-degree murder in the slaying of 24-year-old Cahoone N. Littlejohn, also from Independence, according to a release on Monday.

The fatal shooting allegedly was sparked by a short argument after Littlejohn's car almost backed over Barron, who was walking to the store from the gas pumps, according to court documents.

The shooting occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday at the FavTrip gas station at 10507 E. 23rd St.

According to court documents, surveillance cameras showed that Littlejohn was backing up his vehicle as Barron was walking to the front door of the business. Barron can be seen making contact with the rear of Littlejohn's car with his hand.

The store owner told The Star on Sunday that after a brief argument, the incident appeared to be over.

Littlejohn proceeded to back the car to the west side of the parking lot while, Barron entered the store and made purchases, according to surveillance video as described in court documents.

"He was smiling when he went inside the store like it was no big deal," the owner told The Star.

As Barron left the store and headed to his car at the pumps, Littlejohn appeared to say something to him. Barron approached Littlejohn and the two got into an argument, according to surveillance video.

Barron allegedly told police that Littlejohn said to never touch his car again, according to court documents.

During the confrontation, Littlejohn punched Barron, knocking out a tooth. Barron stumbled back and pulled a handgun from his waist.

A witness said Littlejohn said, "Whoa," after seeing the firearm and took a step backward.

Barron allegedly fired, striking Littlejohn as he ran away. Barron continued to fire several rounds and pursued Littlejohn around the rear of the vehicle, where he collapsed in the parking lot, according to court documents describing surveillance video.

Littlejohn had been shot at least three times, according to court documents.

A witness told police that after the shooting she confronted Barron, who pointed the gun at her. She pleaded with Barron, "Please don't kill me."

Barron ran back into the gas station and allegedly laid a .40-caliber handgun on the counter, where he waited for police.

Police recovered 13 .40-caliber shell casings at the crime scene along with the handgun. A check of the gun's serial number revealed it had been reported stolen out of Kansas, according to court documents.

When interviewed by police, Barron allegedly said he shot Littlejohn in self defense. He allegedly said he wasn't sure how many shots he had fired, but he continued to do so because he was afraid Littlejohn was going to retrieve a weapon.

Prosecutors have requested a $500,000 bond.