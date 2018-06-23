Woman sentenced to 23 years in 2016 stabbing death of Kansas City man

A woman will serve 23 years in prison for stabbing to death a 40-year-old Kansas City man.
Clarisa Baldwin, 37, was sentenced by a Jackson County judge, according to state prosecutors. She had pleaded guilty in March to second degree-murder charges from the September 2016 incident.
Police had found George Hamilton, suffering from multiple cuts and puncture wounds, on the sidewalk at the end of a driveway on the 2700 block of East 35th Street. He died at an area hospital.
Witnesses said an argument outside the house led to Baldwin stabbing Hamilton with a large knife. Baldwin was wearing bloody clothing when taken into custody the next day, prosecutors said.
