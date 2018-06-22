Crime

Kansas man faces charges in Houston Lake murder

A Kansas man was charged Friday in the Thursday evening shooting of Jacob Stowers in Houston Lake, a small city in Platte County.

Cory Borst, 26, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and assault on a police animal.

Borst allegedly shot Stowers from behind a house on Venetian Drive in Houston Lake, court documents say.

A Kansas City police found Borst hiding in a creek bed. Borst allegedly then put a handgun to the dog's head but dropped the gun when officers instructed him to do so.

Borst is being held on a $150,000 bond.

