Wyandotte County DA files charges in deputies' deaths

Wyandotte District Attorney Mark A. Dupree announced Friday that his office has charged Antoine Fielder in the horrific shooting deaths of two sheriff's deputies while they were transporting Fielder following a court hearing in downtown Kansas City, Kan.
The criminal charges will be discussed during a 4 p.m. press conference. A press release did not specific what criminal charges were filed.
Deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer were killed in the shootings last Friday while they taking Fielder, 30, and another inmate away following a court hearing in Division 9, which is in the Wyandotte County Correctional and Court Services building across the street from the jail.
Authorities said Fielder allegedly overtook the two deputies and obtained a gun from one of the deputies. Rohrer died after being rushed to the University of Kansas Hospital. King died later that evening.
Fielder remained in critical condition for several days following the shooting. He was released from a hospital and booked into the Johnson County Jail on Wednesday, according to court records.
A public funeral service for the two slain deputies was held Thursday at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.
Details of what led to the shooting, which was investigated by Kansas City, Kan., police, have not been released. The deputies were transporting Fielder and another prisoner from the Wyandotte County Correctional and Court Services building when the shooting broke out in a secured parking area.
Police have said they think Fielder took a gun from one of the deputies and shot them both.
Fielder was being transferred to the court services building for a hearing ahead of a July 30 trial on a robbery charge.
Fielder had been booked into the Wyandotte County jail on Jan. 3 in relation to the robbery charge and a number of charges from a separate case.
Fielder also faces murder charges in Jackson County where he's accused of killing a woman in Kansas City last year.
Before his arrest in January, Fielder had been free for a few months after facing two trials on a murder charge stemming from the 2015 death of an Overland Park woman. Both trials ended in a mistrial after juries were unable to reach a unanimous agreement.
