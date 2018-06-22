Pair caught with drugs — and they stole hot dogs, Missouri cops say

Two Kansas City area men suspected of dealing drugs in a Dollar General parking lot were arrested this week after police said they were found with prescription drugs, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and stolen hot dogs.
Oak Grove, Missouri, police said they were called to the store on a report of a "drug deal in progress" on the night of June 17, according to a statement posted on Facebook.
Officers arrived and found two men on the north side of the store.
Police said one of the men got on a motorcycle and tried to drive away but was unsuccessful. Both were taken into custody.
Police believe the two rode to the Dollar General store together on a stolen motorcycle.
One of the men was found to be in possession of hot dogs taken from the store. Police said the food was returned, though were later disposed "due to the hot temperatures."
Police identified the two suspects as Frank W. Peters, 32, of Sugar Creek, and Christopher J. George, 42, of Kansas City, Kansas. Both are facing municipal charges as a result of the June 17 arrest, though police said both had warrants in other jurisdictions for burglary and drug possession charges.
Peters was charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked, no insurance, improper display and operating a motorcycle without a license.
George was charged with shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Additional felony charges could be filed "pending further investigation," police added.
