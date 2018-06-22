Police find car as they continue search for girl, 15, who was abducted Thursday night

As Kansas City police continue to search Friday for a missing 15-year-old girl, they said they had recovered the car they think was used in her abduction from her home in the 2700 block of Elmwood Avenue following a shooting Thursday night.

Brajaean Sledge was last seen leaving with a man in her grandfather's 2017 Kia Forte. The teen's grandfather was in serious but stable condition after he was shot by the man, whom he did not know.

The 2017 Kia Forte was found around 8 a.m. in the 11200 block of Bennington Avenue in south Kansas City and detectives canvassed the area as crime scene investigators gathered and processed evidence.

"We still believe Brajaean is in danger and the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous," said police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina.

Based on updated information obtained since the incident, Kansas City police pushed for the Amber alert out across Kansas and Missouri Friday morning.

"Once we believed criteria changed, we updated the alert outreach," Becchina said.

Brajaean was wearing a white V-neck T-shirt and dark pants, and her hair is black with a blonde weave. She is 5 feet 8 inches and weighs about 125 pounds.

The grandfather, who is in his 60s, remained hospitalized.

"Detectives are working diligently to locate her and apprehend this suspect," he said.

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday, June 21, 2018 for Brajaean Sledge, a 15-year-old girl who police believe is with the suspect in a shooting that injured the teen's grandfather. Courtesy of Kansas City police

Friday morning, a woman drove up to the house and went inside but left after a few minutes. The woman declined to talk to a reporter before she drove away.

A neighbor said that moments after the shooting, he and his sister raced over to the residence and administered first aid to the grandfather. The man said his sister used clothing and applied pressure to his wounds until emergency crews arrived.

The man also said he saw the teen talk to her grandfather moments before the incident. The neighbor said a car pulled up to the house and the shooting occurred a short time later.





A woman next door who was visiting her daughter said the gunshots startled her.

"It scared the hell out of me. I fell off the couch," said the woman, who asked not to be identified because the suspect remained at large.

The woman said she occasionally heard loud arguments coming from her neighbor's home.

The suspect was described as a man between 18 and 20 years old, 5 feet 6 inches and about 160 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Police said that there were no indications that the teen knew her abductor.

Anyone with information about Brajaean's whereabouts should call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).