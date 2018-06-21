'Confirmed child abduction': KC police issue alert for teen endangered after shooting

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teenager who may be with a suspect in a shooting.
Kansas City police said there had been a "confirmed child abduction" following the shooting in the 2700 block of Elmwood Avenue.
Brajaean Sledge is 15 years old, 5 foot, 8 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.
The suspect, a man between 18 and 20 years old, should be considered armed and dangerous. Police said Brajaean "may be in immediate danger as a result of the incident." Police said she may be with the suspect.
They may be in a vehicle described as a 2017 Kia Forte with Missouri plate: MB5-G5B.
