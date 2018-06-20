Gunman caught on video; KC police want help identifying him

Police are asking for help in identifying an armed robber who entered two cellphone stores in east Kansas City last week, threatened employees and stole cash.
The first robbery occurred June 12 about 1:30 p.m. in a store in the 5200 block of Truman Road. The man pointed a black handgun at employees during the crime and fled in vehicle that may have been a gray Ford Focus.
On June 15, about 3 p.m., the suspect entered a store in the 2700 block of Van Brunt Boulevard. The suspect pointed a black handgun at employees and then fled on foot.
The suspect, captured on video, was described as a black male, about 6 feet tall, 20 to 30 years old, 175 pounds with facial hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline, 816-474-TIPS (8477).
