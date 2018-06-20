One arrested for allegedly slashing another with a knife Tuesday, police say

One person was arrested Tuesday night after an alleged aggravated assault near 27th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard that left another in critical condition, police said.
The suspect cut the victim severely in the abdomen around 8:20 p.m., police said. The two got into a fight because the victim claimed to have seen the suspect commit domestic violence earlier in the day. During the fight, the suspect allegedly pulled a knife.
The victim was transported to Truman Medical Center in critical condition.
Police had no further information regarding the suspect or the condition of the victim Wednesday morning. No charges have been filed.
