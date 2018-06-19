Second man charged with murder in shooting death of 17-year-old in Olathe

First-degree murder charges were filed Tuesday against a second man in the Friday shooting death of 17-year-old Daniel Bowden in an Olathe parking lot.

Malik Jamal Delva, 22, was booked into the Johnson County jail Monday night and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Prosecutors Monday filed first-degree murder charges against 18-year-old Angelo Vicenzo Monteleone. His bond also is $1 million.

Olathe police reported that officers took three people into custody after they were called to an armed disturbance about 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Clairborne Road.

Bowden was found fatally shot in the parking lot after what police described as an altercation between two groups. Bowden was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

The investigation is continuing and police ask that anyone with information call the Olathe police at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).