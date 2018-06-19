After asking about the specials, gunman robs downtown Pizza Hut

Kansas City police are looking for a gunman who held up the Pizza Hut at 10th Street and Broadway Monday evening.
The robbery was reported just before 9 p.m. Police said the man walked into the store, asked about specials and left.
He returned a short while later, brandished a handgun and demanded money, police said.
The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the gunman fled in an unknown direction.
No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. No customers were in the store at the time.
The gunman is described as an African-American male, 6 feet 5 inches tall with a skinny build. He wore a red hooded sweatshirt, a black baseball cap and multicolored basketball shorts.
Anyone information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
