Man fatally shot in Olathe parking lot during altercation, police say

A man was fatally shot late Friday in a commercial area of Olathe.
Officers were called about 11:45 p.m. on a reported armed disturbance in the 100 block of S. Clairborne Road, Olathe police said Saturday in a statement.
"During an altercation between two groups, one person was shot," police said. The shooting occurred in a parking lot.
The man was transported to a hospital, where he died. His identity has not been released.
Olathe police said officers are following leads but did not release suspect information.
Those with information about the incident are urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 916-474-8477 or the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950.
