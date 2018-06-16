Person shot 'multiple times' after interrupting burglary, Prairie Village police say

Police in Prairie Village say a person was shot "multiple times" after interrupting a vehicle burglary in front of a home late Friday night.
Officers received a report of a gunshot victim in the 2500 block of 73rd Street at 11:35 p.m., according to a news release.
Police said preliminary investigation suggests a suspect was allegedly trying to burglarize a vehicle and shot another person in the process. The victim's condition has not been released.
The suspect was described as a white male with a short haircut and wearing a black T-shirt. Police believe the suspect was driving a dark-colored sedan.
Police said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-5151 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
