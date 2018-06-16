Prairie Village, Kansas, police received a report of a gunshot victim in the 2500 block of 73rd Street at 11:35 p.m. Friday, June 15, 2018, according to a news release. This is a Google Maps street view of the area from July 2016.
Prairie Village, Kansas, police received a report of a gunshot victim in the 2500 block of 73rd Street at 11:35 p.m. Friday, June 15, 2018, according to a news release. This is a Google Maps street view of the area from July 2016. Google Maps

Person shot 'multiple times' after interrupting burglary, Prairie Village police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

June 16, 2018 07:21 AM

Police in Prairie Village say a person was shot "multiple times" after interrupting a vehicle burglary in front of a home late Friday night.

Officers received a report of a gunshot victim in the 2500 block of 73rd Street at 11:35 p.m., according to a news release.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests a suspect was allegedly trying to burglarize a vehicle and shot another person in the process. The victim's condition has not been released.

The suspect was described as a white male with a short haircut and wearing a black T-shirt. Police believe the suspect was driving a dark-colored sedan.

Police said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-5151 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

