Man who exposed himself to 10-year-old girl is sought by Independence police

Independence police are looking for a man who reportedly exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl along a public street on Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, the man pulled up in a car and approached the girl about 5:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Overton Avenue.
The man exposed himself and performed a lewd act in front of the girl, police said. Then he drove away. The girl did not know the man or recognize the car.
The man was described as being white, about 30 or 40 years old and bald, with no facial hair.
Police distributed photos of the car, which they described as a black, two-door, mid-2000s Honda Accord with a sunroof, no rear bumper and no front license plate.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent to the Independence Police Department tips line at 816-325-7777, or by email to leads@indepmo.org
