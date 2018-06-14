A 13-year-old boy was shot 56th Street and Wayne Avenenue on Wednesday night.
Crime

13-year-old boy shot in Kansas City in serious condition

By Katie Bernard

June 14, 2018 10:05 AM

A 13-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was shot near 56th and Wayne Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a call in the area about 10:40 p.m. and found the boy. Witnesses told police that the shooting happened near where the boy was found but did not see it happen.

The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable, condition, police said.

Kansas City police are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

