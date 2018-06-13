Man killed in Kansas City neighborhood as suspects flee scene in truck, police say

A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in a neighborhood shooting.
Kansas City police responded to the 5900 block of E. 40th Terrace shortly before 6 p.m. Officers learned from witnesses that two suspects fled the area in a older model blue or gray Dodge Ram with temporary tags.
The victim was found lying on the pavement in a parking area. He was pronounced dead on the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.
The suspects "sped away westbound after the shooting," a spokesman for Kansas City police said by email.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the police homicide unit at 816-234-5043.
