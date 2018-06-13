Kansas City man charged with murdering his alleged Xanax dealer

Unable to agree on a fair trade of cocaine for Xanax, a Kansas City man shot a Lee's Summit man and stole his pills in 2016, police say in court documents.

Michael L. Woodard, 27, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and intent to distribute a controlled substance in connection with the New Year's Day 2016 homicide of Marc Bivins. His bail has been set at $250,000.

Woodard offered over the phone to trade cocaine for some of Bivins' Xanax, according to court documents. The men drove together to a Lee's Summit pharmacy to pick up Bivins' prescription for Alprazolam, known as Xanax. While driving away they argued over how much Xanax Bivins would provide, police said in court documents.

During the argument Woodard grabbed his gun and shot Bivins in the head, according to court documents. He and another passenger in the car then allegedly dumped Bivins' body at the side of a road, took the pills and drove off.

Woodard allegedly burned the car Bivins was shot in. The next day, he went to the hospital with severe burns. He had "tried to wait it out but eventually decided to seek medical treatment," court documents say.

Two days after the killing, Woodard asked his Facebook friends for help finding Xanax or Oxycodone, court documents said.