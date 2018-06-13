Dad's fiance sentenced to more than 26 years for murder of Gardner toddler

A 25-year-old Ottawa, Kan., woman was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for causing the death of the 2-year-old daughter of her fiance.

Lindsey Nichole Thomasson pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping. Presley Porting died Feb. 7, 2017, after being found unresponsive at a house in Gardner. Thomasson was living there with the girl and her father at the time.

Presley Porting File photo

The original charge against Thomasson of first-degree murder alleged she killed Presley while committing the crimes of child abuse or aggravated child endangerment.





Johnson County District Judge Brenda Cameron on Tuesday sentenced Thomasson to 26.7 years in prison.