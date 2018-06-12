Neighbors, relatives memorialize victims of triple murder-suicide at Northland vigil

Two nights after violence shook a Northland neighborhood, friends and relatives gathered a few miles away, at the home where one of the victims lived with her teen daughter.

A neighbor queued up "Maggie May" on YouTube and held the phone aloft, with a candle outstretched in her other hand. She walked among the 40 or so people assembled, a grim look on her face as the song played.

"This neighborhood will never be the same," Wilma Vandebrink later said as she remembered Maggie Girard. "She will be very, very missed."

Girard, 49, was among three killed by Douglas Pauling, her former partner and the father of her teen child, police say. The Platte County Sheriff's Office believes Pauling killed Girard; his mother, 73-year-old Sharmalee Pauling; and his mother's new husband, 66-year-old Carl Deruyscher before taking his own life.

Sharmalee Pauling and Carl Deruyscher were married May 26.

A friend told The Star Tuesday that Douglas Pauling was bipolar and refusing to take his medication.

The vigil was held in the front yard of the duplex where Girard lived with her 14-year-old daughter, who escaped the shooting.

Candles were lit for Maggie Girard by Hailee Davidson (foreground left), 13, Grace Davidson, 11, and Samuel Holt, 10, at a vigil on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, for the slain woman who died on Sunday evening in a shooting that left four dead in the Thousand Oaks subdivision. All of the children are relatives of Girard. Keith Myers kmyers@kcstar.com

Girard was commemorated by friends, family and clients she'd won over through the years at the home cleaning business she established.

After one client, Debbie Eidsness, was diagnosed with breast cancer, Girard brought quiche over in the mornings and escorted Eidsness' children to the bus stop.

"She said, 'Whatever you need, I'm here,'" Eidsness said. "She was an amazing woman."

Others recalled how Girard would often deliver flowers to those in her Northland neighborhood just west of Parkville.

"She was a kind soul and the matriarch of this neighborhood," said Korena Leach, adding that Girard tended to her garden because of the pride she had for their cul-de-sac.

Leach said she spoke with Girard's daughter the night of the shooting. The girl, she said, was traumatized.

A GoFundMe account for the teen has nearly reached a $30,000 goal. Leach said in the first six hours, donations poured in and eclipsed $15,000.

"This is all about (the teen) now," said neighbor John Nelson. "We mourn Maggie, but we have to think about (her daughter) now."

Girard has a second daughter who lives in Los Angeles, according to her obituary.

Maggie Girard was killed by the father of her daughter. Facebook

Girard's foster mother was one of about 10 people who spoke to the crowd. She recalled how, when Girard lived with her in Olathe as a 14- and 15-year-old, she dreamed of being a soap opera star.

Girard moved to Hollywood and became a nanny, Marty O'Neal said. Before that, she moved from foster home to foster home, enduring a difficult upbringing.

"You would never know she'd been through anything," said Elizabeth Hyde, O'Neal's biological daughter who is the same age as Girard. "She was always laughing and smiling."

Girard's cousin, Shane Davidson, thanked everyone for their "overwhelming" love and support.

"This is amazing — truly shows how many people loved Maggie," he said.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the Platte Woods United Methodist Church. A visitation will take place prior to the service.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Girard's daughter. In addition to the GoFundMe, Commerce Bank at 9155 Missouri 45 in Parkville is accepting donations on the teen's behalf.