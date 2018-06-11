Police release second video footage of woman leaving Applebee's prior to shooting

The Kansas City metro squad investigating the homicide of a man shot in the parking lot of an area Applebee's has released a second video in hopes of identifying a woman seen leaving the restaurant prior to the crime.

The woman was captured leaving the Applebee's at 9330 350 Highway prior to the shooting of 30-year-old aspiring singer, husband and father Sammy Holmes.

Investigators believe Holmes was shot at about 6 p.m. on June 9 in the parking lot of the Applebee's before attempting to drive away. Shortly after arriving to the Applebee's scene, police say they were called to a nearby Sonic restaurant where Holmes was found lying in the street. He was then rushed to an area hospital where he died.

This is the second video police have released with hopes of identifying a woman they believe may have information on the shooting.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SHARE COPY LINK Raytown Police Department released surveillance video from Applebee's of a woman they wish to identify in relation to the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Sammy Holmes. Jill Toyoshiba

Police are asking the woman or anyone who recognizes her or who has any information on the homicide to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.