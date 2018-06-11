Death of man found in car on Brooklyn Avenue is investigated as a homicide

The death of a man whose body was found inside a car in Kansas City on Sunday is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.
Kansas City police on Monday announced the homicide investigation had begun, after the death was initially labeled as suspicious.
The body was found about 3:30 p.m. inside a car in an alley in the 3300 block of Brooklyn Avenue.
The cause of death of unknown, and police had no description of a suspect.
Police asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
