Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after a man's body was found in a car in the 3300 block of Brooklyn Avenue Sunday. Google Maps
Death of man found in car on Brooklyn Avenue is investigated as a homicide

By Ian Cummings

June 11, 2018 12:41 PM

The death of a man whose body was found inside a car in Kansas City on Sunday is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

Kansas City police on Monday announced the homicide investigation had begun, after the death was initially labeled as suspicious.

The body was found about 3:30 p.m. inside a car in an alley in the 3300 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

The cause of death of unknown, and police had no description of a suspect.

Police asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

