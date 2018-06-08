Police: NKC woman set her brother's car on fire because he took her Camaro

A North Kansas City woman claimed her brother stole her Camaro. To retaliate, police say, she took gasoline and matches and set his car on fire Thursday afternoon.
Maria L. Kimbrough, 36, is charged with a felony — knowingly burning the inside of the 2006 Hyundai car she said belongs to her brother.
According to the North Kansas City Police report:
Kimbrough initially identified herself as a 48-year-old woman named Claudia Davis.
When officers asked how she set the car on fire, around 3 p.m. Thursday, Kimbrough replied, "how do you set anything on fire?" She told an officer that he had all the evidence he needed and that she did not set the fire using the can of gasoline near her front door.
Kimbrough is being held with $15,000 bond. Her arraignment was scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.
Police say Kimbrough has been arrested in the past for multiple offenses, including driving while intoxicated, driving with a revoked license, violation of protection order, battery, domestic battery, stalking, failure to appear in court, theft and criminal trespassing.
