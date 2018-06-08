No charges filed against suspect for alleged rape in Jackson County jail restroom

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office has declined to bring charges against a male inmate who allegedly raped a woman in a restroom at the Jackson County Detention Center on May 26.
The woman, who also was incarcerated, told Kansas City police that she was attacked after she closed the door to the restroom behind her and discovered the man was already in there. He allegedly forced her to perform oral sex and then raped her.
Police referred the case to Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, but she decided not to file charges, citing "insufficient evidence."
County Executive Frank White's administration, which runs the jail, declined to discuss the incident or explain whether any corrective actions were taken to ensure that men and women are not in the same restroom.
"Internal investigations are conducted and appropriate administrative actions are taken based upon those investigations," spokeswoman Marshanna Hester said.
