Special prosecutor in Greitens invasion-of-privacy case to discuss status of probe

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will provide an update on her special investigation of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens Friday afternoon at her Kansas City office.

Baker was appointed last month as special prosecutor for the invasion-of-privacy allegations against the former governor following St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s decision to dismiss the felony case in the face of a plan from Greitens’ legal team to call her as a witness.

Baker's office announced Friday morning that it would provide "details about her office's decision on filing charges in the Eric Greitens case" at 3 p.m.

Greitens resigned from office last week, citing the millions in legal bills he was facing as one of the factors in his decision. Gardner’s office agreed to dismiss a separate felony computer tampering case in light of his resignation.

Greitens’ repeatedly contended that he was the victim of a political conspiracy even as he prepared to step down.

"It's clear that for the forces that oppose us there is no end in sight. I cannot allow those forces to continue to cause pain and difficulty for the people that I love,” Greitens said last week.

Baker said last week that the governor’s decision to resign would have no impact on her review of the evidence against Greitens. Baker, a Democrat who has served as the county’s prosecutor since 2011, has until Monday to file new charges against the former Republican governor.

Greitens, who was once seen as a rising star in the Republican Party, had his political prospects torpedoed when allegations surfaced in January that he had photographed a woman without her consent while she was bound, blindfolded and partly nude in an effort to keep her from speaking about an extramarital affair.

The allegations first came to light after the woman’s ex-husband conducted an interview with KMOV-TV in St. Louis. A St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens in February with felony invasion of privacy.

The criminal case against the governor spurred a separate legislative investigation, which uncovered additional allegations of sexual coercion and physical violence against the woman that lawmakers found credible.

Greitens resigned after lawmakers had begun a special session to consider the governor’s impeachment.

Baker promised last month that her “review will be based solely on the evidence. Politics, affiliations or other matters beyond the evidence will not play a role.”

Baker launched her career as an assistant prosecutor under U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., the only other woman to serve as the county's top prosecutor. She previously served as a special prosecutor in a high profile sexual assault case in Maryville, deciding against filing felony charges in the case that received national attention.