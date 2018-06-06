KCK woman dreamed of being a mom. She was pregnant when she was killed, family says

Sister of woman killed in KCK says the victim was pregnant Jocelyn Ybarra, killed over the weekend in Kansas City, Kan., was 12 weeks pregnant, her family learned Tuesday. Ybarra was shot in the 1900 block of North 41st Terrace Saturday night. Max Londberg ×

SHARE COPY LINK Jocelyn Ybarra, killed over the weekend in Kansas City, Kan., was 12 weeks pregnant, her family learned Tuesday. Ybarra was shot in the 1900 block of North 41st Terrace Saturday night. Max Londberg