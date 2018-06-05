Six Kansas massage parlors were fronts for prostitution, generated millions, feds say

Five people were indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday for allegedly using six massage parlors in Lawrence, Topeka and Salina as fronts for prostitution.
The charges include conspiracy, interstate racketeering, bank fraud and money laundering.
Together, the five people generated millions of dollars in revenue, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Kansas.
The release states:
Ma Li Vanskike, 67, operated ABC Massage, which was formerly known as Naima Therapy, in Lawrence as a front for prostitution. She allegedly laundered more than $1 million in revenue from the parlor at Harrah's Casino in North Kansas City.
Weiling Nielsen, 53, and Erik Nielsen operated Jasmine Massage in Topeka and Naima Asian Massage and Serenity Health Spa in Lawrence. They allegedly purchased and sold California real estate worth millions while falsely representing themselves as restaurant managers to lenders.
The Nielsens together owned multiple bank accounts and deposited more than $2 million from 2009 to 2017.
Lian Hua Li, 55, operated Sunflower Massage in Topeka and S-Therapy in Salina, and Michael Mills, 61, worked with her. According to the indictment, Mills allegedly transported female sex workers from an airport to the parlors and laundered proceeds of prostitution in Kansas casinos.
Vanskike faces one count of interstate racketeering and five counts of money laundering. She was booked into the Shawnee County Jail Tuesday afternoon, according to court records.
The Nielsens are charged with two counts of conspiracy, two counts of bank fraud, five counts of laundering and one count of racketeering.
Li and Mills are charged with two counts of conspiracy, two counts of interstate racketeering and four counts of money laundering.
Money laundering carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000. Bank fraud can be punished by up to 30 years and a fine of up to $1 million.
The FBI investigated with the assistance of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Salina police.
Comments