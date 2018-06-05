Colorado man accused of seeking sex with 7-year-old girl in Kansas City ordered held

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered a Colorado man to remain in custody while he faces allegations he came to Kansas City to have sex with a 7-year-old girl, despite his attorney's insistence he is a "good man" who "did something very stupid."

Ryan Edward Mausner, 42, of Carbondale, Colo., pleaded not guilty Tuesday to one count of attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, and one count of traveling across state lines with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Mausner allegedly traveled to Kansas City on May 25 after a series of online and text conversations beginning Jan. 31 with an FBI online covert employee posing as the mother of two. He was arrested when he got to Kansas City, according to court documents. Mausner allegedly planned a time to have sex with the invented daughter.

Mausner worked for an Aspen-based event and wedding planning company, according to the Aspen Times.

In Tuesday's hearing, Dee Wampler, Mausner's attorney, emphasized his "spotless" record and extreme remorse. The alleged conversations with the FBI employee began right after Mausner separated from his wife and mother of his child, Wampler said.

"I believe alcohol played an important role," Wampler said.

According to The Times, after his arrest, his wife asked a Colorado court to restrict his access to their children. They are divorcing.

Wampler said Mausner told him he wanted to start a relationship with an adult woman in the Kansas City area but that the child just happened to be mentioned.

Federal prosecutors argued for Mausner to be held pending trial. Mausner is a flight risk as an out-of-stater and poses a danger to the community, Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Daly said.

"He can't be sufficiently supervised," Daly said.

Federal Magistrate Sarah Hayes agreed, granting the prosecution's request for continued detention.

Mausner's next court appearance was set for June 26.