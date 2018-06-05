Overland Park bank robber identified by getaway bicycle and tattoo pleads guilty

An Overland Park man pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed bank robbery after he was identified by the bicycle he rode to the crime and a spider web tattoo on his left hand.
Richard Armenta, 57, will be sentenced to 37 months in federal prison under a plea deal recommended by both the prosecutor and the defense. Sentencing is set for Aug. 20. Until then, Armenta remains in custody.
Armenta acknowledged he was the man who rode a dark blue getaway mountain bike to the Capital Federal Savings Bank, 9001 E. Santa Fe Drive in Overland Park, on Nov. 24. He showed a silver handgun to tellers, mentioned something about an explosion and left with $1,100.
During an unrelated disturbance about a week later, Overland Park police recognized that Armenta's blue bicycle, shoes and tattoo matched video surveillance from the bank.
Comments