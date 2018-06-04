Suspect in Brookside attorney's murder seeks to keep evidence from being destroyed

The defense for the man accused of murdering Kansas City attorney Tom Pickert on Monday asked the court to keep police from destroying notes and 9-1-1 tapes in the case.

David Jungerman, 80, of Raytown, is charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 25 shooting of Pickert outside his Brookside home.

Defense attorney Daniel Ross said Kansas City Police detectives have a practice of destroying written notes before the discovery phase of a trial. He also said recordings of 9-1-1 calls are not retained longer than six months. Ross asked that both the notes and the tapes be preserved so they may be available to the defense in preparation for trial.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's office will respond to the motion. Another hearing was scheduled for June 15.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Jungerman has pleaded not guilty.

Police initially said he was not a suspect but later said they had found evidence of his involvement.