Armed disturbance, standoff in Olathe ends with man in custody

A standoff in an Olathe neighborhood ended after several hours Sunday night when a man who had allegedly threatened his wife with a weapon surrendered to police.
Police were called on an armed disturbance to a home in the 1200 block of East Butterfield Place about 4 p.m.
Police determined that the man's wife had fled the home and that the man then refused to come out of the home and surrender.
After "several hours" of negotiations, police were able to arrest the man without incident.
The situation remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe police at 913-971-7500, or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
