Murder charges filed against woman who caused multiple fatalities in crash

A Kansas City woman, 24, was charged Saturday with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal wreck Friday that occurred during a police chase.
In addition to murder, Victoria M. Brown was also charged with resisting a lawful stop and could face more charges now that a fourth person has died from injuries suffered in the crash, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said.
Kansas City police say the crash occurred after Brown fled from Independence police at speeds in excess of 90 mph.
The chase began on 23rd Street near Cedar Avenue after police attempted to make a traffic stop because the driver of the Jeep, which police suspected was stolen, failed to stop for a stop sign.
The vehicles were heading west at high speed when police lost sight of the Jeep as it rounded a curve. Moments later, police came upon the crash site. The Jeep had run into the side of a Dodge Avenger near 23rd and Television Place in Kansas City.
Two of the four people in the Dodge died at the scene, as did one of the four occupants in the Jeep. They were identified as Kansas City residents Shawn Johnson, 30, and Aaron Daniel, 29, both of whom were in the Dodge; and Independence resident Amanda N. Perry, 27, who was in the front passenger seat of the Jeep.
All of the five who survived the wreck initially were hospitalized with serious or life threatening injuries. One of them, who was in the Dodge, has since died.
