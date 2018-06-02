Former Piper administrator accused of sending lewd messages to seventh grader

A former assistant principal at Piper Middle School has been charged with unlawful electronic solicitation of a minor under age 14 after allegedly sending sexually explicit Snapchat messages to a student.
Eric S. Kilgore, 40, was booked into the Johnson County jail in Olathe on Thursday and released on $50,000 bond after a Friday court hearing, according to court and sheriff department records.
Kilgore allegedly sent the messages to the student earlier this year. She told her parents who reported it to school officials and police.
Piper Superintendent Tim R. Conrad announced Kilgore's arrest Friday in a letter addressed to district to district staff and families.
"Mr. Kilgore was immediately placed on administrative leave when the district was first notified by law enforcement of a concern and he was terminated from his employment in March," Conrad wrote.
Citing federal and state privacy laws, he said the district was unable to comment further on the case.
Kilgore's next court appearance is Wednesday.
He began working for the district as principal of East Elementary and prior to that was a middle school administrator in the Kansas City, Kan., district, according to the Piper district newsletter that announced his hiring in 2016
