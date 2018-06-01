KC man impersonated cop while wearing 'Hawaiian shirt, khaki shorts,' police say

A Kansas City man was charged this week with impersonating a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor offense.
Miller Marks, 76, allegedly used red and blue emergency lights to pull over a woman Wednesday who he said was speeding. Marks, wearing a "Hawaiian shirt, khaki shorts and white tennis shoes," said he advised the woman to slow down, according to court records filed in Jackson County Circuit Court.
Marks initially told police he was a former Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputy. But later he said his only law enforcement experience was as a volunteer, according to the records.
He said he purchased a Ford Crown Victoria at a local police department auction. The vehicle was found to be equipped with emergency lights on the dash, mirrors and in the rear window. It also had a functioning siren and an Opticom, which is used to switch traffic signals to green for emergency vehicles, police said.
Marks used his emergency lights to stop a "black lady" who he said almost struck his car, according to the records.
An officer with Kansas City police wrote that he witnessed the interaction and, after determining the vehicle's plates did not belong to a law enforcement agency, initiated his own traffic stop with Marks.
Marks wore a gold badge from a necklace, the officer wrote.
The man later confessed, according to the records.
"I'm guilty 100 percent," he reportedly said. "I know I shouldn't have done it."
His bond was set at $5,000.
