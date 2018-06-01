What happens when you point a laser at an aircraft? You don't want to find out the hard way

Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner held a press conference on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 10:30am to announce that she will be dropping the charges in the Felony Tampering with a Computer case against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.
Two maintenance workers have been charged with obstruction of law enforcement in the Schlitterbahn case. David Hughes, 58, of Basehor, and John Zalsman, 54, of Kansas City, Kan., entered not guilty pleas in a Wyandotte County courtroom.
A Kansas City, North woman, who only wanted to be identified as Lindsey, says she decided to openly carry a handgun to protect herself and her 9-month-old son and boyfriend after a shooting at an apartment complex left one man dead.
Missouri lawmakers read testimony from Gov. Eric Greitens' alleged victim from a deposition in the now-dropped criminal case against the governor. Greitens' lawyers asked the woman about high personal details.
Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn wouldn't say where he got the money he gave to Al Watkins. Faun says it was for audio outlining allegations against Gov. Greitens. Faughn's lawyer, Chuck Hatfield, sparred with Rep. Jay Barnes in this clip.
Police investigated a homicide Sunday, May 20, 2018, in the 1500 block of North 5th Street in Kansas City, Kansas. A man in his 20s was found shot to death in a car in the parking lot of a townhome complex.