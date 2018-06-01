Racist graffiti spray-painted on Prairie Village garage; suspect charged

A 23-year-old Overland Park man has been charged with breaking into cars and spray-painting offensive and racist graffiti in Prairie Village.
Prairie Village police arrested Alexander Mayfield early Thursday morning after the crimes were reported in the area of 80th Street and Nall Avenue in the Corinth Hills neighborhood.
On Friday, Mayfield was charged in Johnson County District Court with two counts of auto burglary, two counts of theft and one count of criminal damage to property.
According to available court documents, Mayfield allegedly stole property from two vehicles that were burglarized. The property was returned to the owners, but police released photos of other property that Mayfield had with him when he was arrested.
The damage to property charge involved racist and offensive language spray-painted on a garage door.
Susan Sargent, who owns one of the cars that was broken into, said police contacted her family around 1 a.m. Thursday. She said electronics and jewelry were taken from the family’s car, which, like their home, was not locked at the time.
"We felt safe enough to leave our house open,” she said.
Now, they are considering installing security cameras, she said.
Mayfield made an initial court appearance Friday afternoon and was released from custody after posting a $2,500 bond.
