Priest lost $67,000 at casinos. Now he's accused of stealing from his JoCo church

A Catholic priest accused of stealing from his Johnson County parish had lost more than $67,000 at area casinos, according to court documents released Friday.
The Rev. Joseph Cramer allegedly stole more than $42,000 from Divine Mercy Parish in Gardner over seven months in 2015 and 2016 while serving as pastor, according to the documents.
During that same period, investigators found, Cramer lost more than $67,000 at three casinos in the Kansas City area.
Cramer, 68, is charged in Johnson County District Court with felony theft and two counts of felony computer crime.
After the thefts were discovered last year, Cramer was placed on administrative leave and has since resigned as pastor, according to the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas.
He is free on bond pending a June 20 court appearance. As a condition of bond, Cramer cannot go to casinos.
