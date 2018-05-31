Police swarm Claycomo apartment complex after man tries to point gun at officer

Several law enforcement agencies swarmed a Claycomo apartment complex Thursday for almost five hours looking for a man who reportedly attempted to point a gun at an officer during a traffic stop.
The incident unfolded around 11:48 a.m. during a traffic stop at U.S. 69 and North Bryant Street. The driver fled and "attempted to point a firearm" at the officer, said Deputy Jon Bazzano, spokesman for the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
The driver was unable to pull the weapon out of his waistband. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported, Bazzano said.
The gunman then ran into the Village Gardens, located nearby and refused to surrender.
"We have negotiators who just arrived on scene to try and have a peaceful resolution to this," Bazzano said.
Police took him into custody about 4:30 p.m.
Officers identified the suspect, but did not release his name.
The man also was wanted on a warrant, but Bazzano said he did not know what the warrant was for.
Bazzano said he didn't know if the complex is where the suspect lives.
During the standoff, police evacuated the apartment complex.
"We're not allowed in over there; they had a man making threats with a gun and we're not allowed in," Jeanie Deberry, who works in the Village Gardens office, said.
She was told to leave the office.
The Kansas City Police Department, Pleasant Valley Police Department, Liberty Police Department, Clay County Sheriff's Office and Platte County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
