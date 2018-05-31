Son of Johnson County judge told police shooting was an accident, court records say

The May 15 shooting in Overland Park that left a man in critical condition was an accident, the alleged shooter told police.

Isaac Vano, who is the son of Johnson County District Judge James Vano, called 911 and told a dispatcher that he was holding a trespasser at gunpoint in the 11700 block of Hardy Street, according to court documents released Thursday.

Vano said the trespasser was "acting weird" and "might be on drugs."

While still on the phone, he could be heard saying, "Don't you dare move. Don't you dare move, hey, hey."

He then cursed and asked the dispatcher to send an ambulance.

When officers arrived, they took a .22-caliber handgun from Vano, who told an officer, "I shot him because he was trespassing," according to the documents.

Later, after being read his Miranda rights, Vano said he chased the other man and "I accidentally grabbed him with the same hand I was holding my gun with and I accidentally pulled the trigger and I didn't mean to shoot him."

The shot hit the man in the back of the head and left bullet fragments lodged in his brain stem, according to the documents.

The man is not named in court documents.

In a written statement, his family thanked law enforcement and medical personnel and asked for privacy.

Vano was initially released while police investigated the incident.

On May 24, he was arrested and charged in Johnson County District Court with aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

He was released from custody after posting a bond of $100,000.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 18.