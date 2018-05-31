Prada, Kate Spade goods in Mission store were fake; owner convicted

A 65-year-old shop owner has been found guilty of selling phony designer merchandise like Coach purses and Rolex watches.
So Wun Pak appeared in Johnson County District Court Thursday and pleaded no contest to the felony charge of counterfeiting merchandise worth from $1,000 to $25,000.
A judge then found her guilty and scheduled sentencing for July 26.
Pak was charged last November after authorities searched her Mission business, Sue’s Accessories, and confiscated a large amount of merchandise.
Items such as clothing, purses and jewelry were falsely marked as legitimate designer brands such as Coach, Prada, Gucci, Kate Spade and Rolex.
In exchange for her plea on Thursday, Johnson County prosecutors dismissed a charge of deceptive commercial practices.
