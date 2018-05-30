Overland Park chiropractor allegedly sexually assaulted former patient. He's suspended

An Overland Park chiropractor's license was temporarily suspended after a former patient alleged she was sexually assaulted by him multiple times.
Christopher Lee Pounds of Overland Park Family Chiropractic allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on three occasions in January, according to civil court records.
A Johnson County District Court judge ruled in the woman's favor on May 21 after she filed for a temporary protection order against Pounds. The judge ordered Pounds to not contact, stalk or threaten the woman.
The woman wrote in court records that she feared retaliation by Pounds after reporting the alleged sexual assault, adding that Pounds has access to her work and home addresses through her medical records.
The Star is not naming the woman as part of its policy to protect alleged sexual assault victims' identities.
The woman filed a report May 9 with Overland Park police. She spoke with an investigator with the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts earlier this month.
The Board suspended Pounds' license on May 25 after finding "an immediate danger exists."
Pounds' attorney did not return a request for comment Wednesday.
A hearing will be held to determine if Pounds' suspension should remain in effect during the case proceedings.
The Board found evidence in 2013 that "there may be grounds" that Pounds' ability to treat his patients would be "impaired by reason of physical or mental illness, or condition or use of alcohol, drugs or controlled substances," according to a report by the agency.
On his application for licensure, Pounds answered "no" to a question of prior arrests, according to the report. But the Board found Pounds had been arrested in January 2009.
The Board issued a license to Pounds on the condition that he comply with a consent order.
The consent order and Pounds' license were granted in June 2013.
Two months later, the Board denied Pounds' request for a modification to the consent order, writing, "(Pounds) did not obtain Board approval of the therapist, thus, failing to abide by the terms of the consent order."
Other conditions of the order are redacted in the document:
"...the Board finds that (Pounds) did not comply with the terms of the consent order when he failed to obtain (redacted)," the report states.
Then, in April 2014, the Board granted Pounds' motion to terminate the consent order, concluding Pounds had "satisfactorily met all requirements" of the order and that "termination of the monitoring and (redacted) requirements are warranted in the circumstances."
A hearing in Johnson County District Court regarding the protection order against Pounds is set for June 7.
Comments